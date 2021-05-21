Southern Pines PD looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ gang member wanted in shooting

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Southern Pines police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused in a shooting on Thursday night.

According to authorities, police responded to a shooting call at 915 W. Iowa Ave. at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Nelson Aaron Ismail (Southern Pines Police Department)

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times and had “gunshot wounds that appeared to be life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to authorities.

Now police are hoping the public can help them find the suspect, 22-year-old Nelson Aaron Ismail. Ismail is 5 foot 9 and weighs approximately 155 pounds, authorities said. He is known to spend time in Moore and Richmond counties.

“Nelson Aaron Ismail is a documented gang member who is known to illegally possess a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

Southern Pines police have obtained a warrant for arrest on Ismail for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police said more felony charges will be filed after Ismail is captured.

The investigation remains ongoing and information can be provided by calling the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, or by calling the Southern Pines Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. All information can be left anonymously.