RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A plumber from Southern Pines is $100,000 richer after hitting a big jackpot in a weekend lottery drawing.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Timothy Sanders won the prize in the Cash 5 drawing Sunday night.

The 47-year-old bought a $1 Quick Pick ticket from the Southern Pines Mobile Mart on Central Drive. He said his “heart was racing” after learning it was a winner in the drawing.

“I had to put the ticket down and go to the kitchen to get some water before I went back and checked it again,” he said.

He collected his prize Monday and, after state and federal taxes were withheld, took home $71,010.

He said he has “been wanting a truck forever. … Probably a Chevrolet.”

Lottery officials say the odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.