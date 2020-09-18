Southern Pines police officer tests positive for COVID-19, department says

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A Southern Pines Police Department patrol officer has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday.
The officer, whose name will not be released, is assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from police.
“The Southern Pines Police Department currently has written directives and equipment in place to help identify and reduce the spread of COVID-19, both inside the police facility as well as in the community,” the release said.
Police said they “will be cooperating with the appropriate health officials” for the purposes of contact tracing. Health officials and police will work to “identify, and notify, those individuals [the] officer may have had close contact with for a prolonged period of time.”
Police did not say if the officer is recovering at home or hospitalized.
