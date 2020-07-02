Southern Pines police officer tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police announced Thursday that a Southern Pines officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The police force was told on Thursday that a patrol officer tested positive, according to a news release from Southern Pines police.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

“As a result of scheduling, the officer had limited contact with the public and other employees prior to testing positive,” the news release said.

The police department is working with public health officials to track down and notify others who had contact with the officer, police said.

No other information was released about the officer.

“Please keep this officer, and all ‘First Responders’ in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to work with an unwavering dedication and commitment to their friends, family, co-workers and the communities they serve,” Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme said in the news release.

More headlines from CBS17.com: