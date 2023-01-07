SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two larceny suspects.

Police said Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt have outstanding arrest warrants for a series of felonious larceny incidents at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.

Wright and Hunt are known to operate several vehicles including an older tan Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck, a dark blue van, a small white sedan and a white Ford F-150.

Anyone who may have information related to this case is asked to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, or the Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here.