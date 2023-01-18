SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A domestic disturbance call in Southern Pines on Tuesday led to a woman’s arrest for several charges.

At 6:38 p.m.. officers responded to the Brookside Park Apartments in the 400 block of Shaw Avenue for ta domestic disturbance.

After arriving, they spoke with a family member of Aaja Chantel Atkins, 20, who said they were assaulted by Atkins. While officers attempted to place Atkins under arrest, she became combative by fighting and spitting on the officers, police said.

After arriving at the Moore County Detention Center, Atkins assaulted a member of the detention staff by spitting on them, police said.

Atkins was charged with assault on a governmental official, malicious conduct by a prisoner, two counts of resist, delay and obstruct a public offender and two counts of communicating threats.

Atkins was given a $150,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Thursday.