SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines woman was arrested after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing, police said.

Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Shaw Avenue in response to a reported domestic disturbance, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found the male victim with a stab wound to his abdomen and began providing first aid to him.

Amber Morston Evans, 32, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The investigation revealed that Evans and the victim are in a relationship.

Evans appeared before a Moore County magistrate and was remanded to the Moore County Detention Center under a mandatory secured hold for 48 hours pending a hearing in court on Nov. 23.