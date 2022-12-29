RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — After five days of mass cancellations, businesses that rely on air-travel traffic are feeling the effects.

According to Flight Aware, RDU had 31 cancelled flights Thursday, 30 of those on Southwest Airlines.

The airline cancelled thousands of flights over the holiday weekend and after. Southwest’s CEO said it was rippling impacts on their system following winter weather.

As fewer people flew this week, taxi drivers at RDU said the nights have been slow.

“Because we go by that, you go by the flight, you go by the people coming from the flights,” driver Saliou Jiop said. “This year it was dead. Nothing. A lot of cancellations and a lot of delayed flights and stuff like that. Very slow.

Campbell University athlete Keegan Roberson and his teammate were among those who stayed away from air travel after cancellations.

Roberson said they were supposed to get back to North Carolina to prepare for a wrestling match.

After their flight got cancelled, they drove all the way home with the help of a friend’s father.

“The other guy we were driving with, he lives in Missouri, so his dad drove us from Missouri all the way here,” Roberson said.