MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 5,400 Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled in less than 48 hours.

Thousands of travelers are still stuck in airports or unfamiliar cities, trying to get to their next destination.

It is the third day the airline is only operating a small portion of their scheduled flights.

At Raleigh-Durham International Airport Wednesday, the Southwest Terminal was fairly empty, except for people coming in person to rebook their canceled flights. Others came to pick up baggage for their loved ones who are still unable to get into town.

“I feel bad for all of these people. There are probably Christmas presents in here and personal items,” Amanda Doutree said. “[My brother] is without his medication and his CPAP machine.”

She drove from Broadway, North Carolina to pick up her brother and nephew’s luggage.

Their original flight from Phoenix was canceled two days ago.

“He finally found a flight with American Airlines. [It was] almost $1,000,” Doutree said.

The flight landed in Charlotte, and her brother found a connection to Greensboro.

“Now I have to drive all over North Carolina,” Doutree said.

Mario Santacaterina’s parents only just decided to make the drive from Chicago to Raleigh, after three of their Southwest flights were canceled.

“I’m here to hopefully get my parents’ baggage,” he said. “They’ve been trying to get here for three days.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan released a video statement, where he explained weather played a big role in the chaos, and that the company is working to fix problems in the future.

“The tools we use to recover from disruption serve us well, 99 percent of the time; but clearly, we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstance,” he said.

The Southwest Airlines Pilot Association released a statement, in part saying:

“A systemic failure of Southwest Airlines leaders to modernize, support and staff its operation leaves every frontline employee, pilots included, tired of apologizing to our passengers. For more than a decade, leadership shortcomings in adapting, innovating and safeguarding our operations have led to repeated system disruptions, countless disappointed passengers and millions in lost profits. The holiday meltdown has been blamed on weather that had been forecast five days prior, but this problem began many years ago when the complexity of our network outgrew its ability to withstand meteorological and technological disruptions. SWAPA subject matter experts have repeatedly presented years of data, countless proposals that make Southwest pilots more efficient and resilient.”

Lost luggage in Terminal 1, Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s Southwest hub (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17).

But Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, said that’s just not enough.

“They need to be taking care of passengers with compensation for hotel, for meals, for ground transportation, anything that passengers need, in addition to prompt cash refunds for passengers whose flights are canceled,” he said.

On Wednesday, Southwest Airlines officials announced they will “honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel and alternate transportation.”

All customers are also entitled to full refunds for canceled flights, including baggage fees and seat assignment charges.

The U.S. Department of Transportation continues to investigate the mass delays and cancellations.