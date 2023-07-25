RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina high school students are learning about a new artificial intelligence-generated tutor that will be used in more than a dozen North Carolina school districts this school year.

Chapel Hill-based company Ultisim introduced the tutor, named Sophia, at the “SparkNC” tech summit at N.C. State University. Sophia not only responds to students’ questions but also gives them advice on how to hone their skills.

She has a backstory like a human does, and Richard Boyd with Ultisim says that will help students connect better with the technology.

“It really opens up an entire new opportunity for intelligent tutors like imagine being able to talk to Leonardo da Vinci or Michelangelo or Martin Luther King or anyone and have them actually give you the story of their lives,” Boyd said.

Students we spoke with, like Mikaria Hunt, are excited about the possibilities.

“Coming from an actual device or an artificial intelligence, they appear to have a lot of information and it comes from anyone anywhere anytime,” Hunt said.

The company tells CBS 17 the user’s privacy is protected. Anything students say to Sophia stays in a localized server, so it doesn’t go anywhere else.