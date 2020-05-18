Spectrum offering free month of services for new small business customers in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Spectrum is hoping to “support America’s small businesses” by offering a month of free services for any new business customer that signs up with them.

Any new customer that signs up for a Spectrum Business account will get a free month of internet, phone, and TV services for their small business.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy and will be leading America’s economic recovery in the weeks and months ahead,” said Jonathan Hargis, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, in a release. “Just as small businesses serve their local communities, we are proud to play a role in supporting their connectivity needs with our advanced broadband internet, phone and TV services.”

The free month offer is available immediately in the Triangle.

If you are interested in signing your business up, click here for more information or call 1-833-537-0730.

More headlines from CBS17.com: