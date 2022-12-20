RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you noticed the roads a little busier than usual, you’re not alone.

AAA expects one of the busiest holiday travel years and estimates 3.3 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.

“I feel like everybody is in a hurry to get where they’re going,” said James Mavery who stopped to get gas in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon.

Mavery said he commutes to Chapel Hill for work and often skips the rush hour during his travel, but he’s noticed the busier streets and parking lots.

“A lot of people are coming out to shop,” he said.

Raleigh resident Maria Shelton also noted the busier traffic.

“Very busy, a lot of speeding and pushiness.” Shelton said.

She’s noticed drivers being more aggressive and impatient and said she doesn’t always feel safe while driving.

“No, not at all. I only come out if I really have to,” she said.

“If the holiday season of 2022 mirrors other, and I believe it does, we’re going to see an uptick in traffic,” said Mark Ezzell, the director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program with NCDOT.

With more traffic, his biggest concern is everyone’s safety.

“We tend to find, sadly, an increase in the number of traffic crashes during the holiday seasons,” Ezzell said.

So far this year, Ezzell said there have been 1,611 deaths on North Carolina roads. Of those, he said 356 were alcohol-related crashes.

“There’s a family tied to each of those, there’s a holiday table that’s going to have somebody absent, there’s a community that’s been torn apart by those crashes,” Ezzell said.

To help reduce the number of crashes and improve safety on North Carolina roads, Ezzell said NCDOT is continuing their “Booze It & Lose It” campaign.

Law enforcement agencies across the state have increased special patrols to watch for impaired drivers through Jan. 2, Ezzell said.

“When we think of impaired drivers, we tend to think of only alcohol,” Ezzell said. “But it also can include illegal drugs and also legal drugs.”

Ezzell recommended people check their medications to make sure they can drive safely after taking it.

“Legal or illegal, you can still be charged with driving while impaired if you are in fact showing impairment,” he said.

If people notice others driving while impaired, Ezzell said it’s important to pull over and call 911.

The best way to keep yourself safe this holiday season, Ezzell said, is to drive sober, slow down and put down the distractions.