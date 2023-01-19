File – Tractor-trailer rigs are parked at a Petro truck stop in May (Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers).

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Interstate 85 at approximately mile marker 200 was closed down after a tractor-trailer caught fire Thursday afternoon, Granville’s Fire Marshall Office said.

Fire Marshalls responded to the interstate call just after 2:45 p.m. to find rubbing alcohol and peroxide had spilled out onto the highway. The spillage closed all lanes for several hours.

Granville County’s Emergency Management Director Jason Reavis said the county was able to clean up the damage on all but one lane as of 7 p.m. However, that one lane will “be closed for a while,” he said.

Reavis did not specify which lane or what measures were used to clean up the excess liquids.

Additionally, Reavis said one firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for burns, but the severity is unknown.