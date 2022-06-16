Kiwanis Family Park splash pad in a photo from the town of Sanford.

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanford officials said Thursday they had closed the town’s splash pad after concerns on “social media” and the discovery of green algae in the water.

The green algae was discovered during an inspection Thursday of the Kiwanis Family Park splash pad at 1800 Wicker St., according to a news release from the town of Sanford.

The algae was found in the splash pad bucket and “is a normal type of algae that often occurs in a pool setting,” the news release said.

The green algae was removed and the bucket was sanitized, the news release said.

Since the algae can grow in warm standing water, the bucket will be “checked and sanitized regularly,” the news release said.

“The water at the splash pad is tested twice each day to ensure it meets regulatory standards. At no time has the water failed any of these tests,” the news release said.

The splash pad will stay closed until crews balance the water quality after Thursday’s cleaning, sanitizing and addition of new water.