Spring Hope man charged with murdering his mother

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Spring Hope man is being held without bond after police said he murdered his mother Wednesday morning.

Spring Hope police officers were called to a home on Walnut Street just after 10 a.m. for an “unknown circumstance,” police said.

The body of 60-year-old Mildred Allen Frazier was found inside the home. Mildred Frazier had suffered multiple lacerations to her upper body, police said.

The victim’s son, Joshua Frazier, 33, was still at the scene when officers arrived and identified as the suspect.

He was taken into custody without incident and is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge.

A motive behind the killing is unknown but police said there is no threat to the public.

Joshua Frazier is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.