SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — The water is back on in Spring Hope — but a boil water advisory continues — after the entire Nash County town lost water earlier this week.

Spring Hope Mayor Kyle Pritchard said earlier in the week that rolling blackouts caused wells and the wastewater treatment plant to trip, leading to a water tower draining and in turn low water pressure for people.

Then on Wednesday, he said a large water main leak left everyone in town without water.

CBS 17 asked Pritchard if the leak Wednesday is connected to issues that stemmed from the rolling outage.

“So, we hadn’t had an engineer come in and study the system, but anytime an old system is depressurized and then repressurized and you have those sudden jolts of water things can happen, pipes can break, they’re already brittle and weak,” Pritchard said.

Mike Gwaltney of Spring Hope is one of the roughly 1,400 residents of the town who did not have running water at his home.

“Well, sort of behind on clothes, of course having to come to the store to buy water, go to friend’s family’s house to take a shower, stuff like that,” Gwaltney said.

He continued to stock up on bottled water Friday, so far purchasing roughly four-gallon-sized bottles and three 24 packs.

Pritchard said water began returning to residents with low pressure on Thursday night.

Charles Hutson said he is thankful to have his water back.

“It was kind of a happy moment, ‘yay you got water.’ When you don’t have an everyday necessity, it’s hard to live,” Pritchard said.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, the Spring Hope Fire Department alerted the community to a tanker parked outside the old Lowe’s Food parking lot across from Food Lion in town. Residents were told to bring their own containers through 5 p.m. to get them filled with non-potable, non-drinking water.

Pritchard said he also has water for residents on his front porch.

Going forward, Pritchard hopes $3.7 million in American Rescue Plan money will help the town’s aging infrastructure. He said that money will go towards a system that monitors water pressure remotely, and new valves that allow the town to isolate leaks. He said work should begin on the system in the late summer or early fall.

“We can’t predict that it’ll never happen again, but we can say confidently that the things that we are doing are steps that we’re putting in place to prevent this from happening, so that’s the ultimate goal,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard said the boil water advisory will be in place until they can get the water test results back on Monday.