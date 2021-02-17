Spring Lake man arrested in DC in connection with deadly Harnett County double shooting

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man was arrested in Washington, D.C., this week in connection with a fatal double shooting that occurred near Spring Lake in January, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

James Lee Jones Jr. (Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)

James Lee Jones, Jr., 38, is charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by felon, and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with minor present.

Those charges are connected to the Jan. 24 Connie Court shooting of Albert Charles Parisi, Jr., 31, and a 30-year-old man, both of Spring Lake. Parisi was found dead at the scene in Harnett County. The other man was injured and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said Jones was taken into custody in Washington and extradited back to Harnett County on Tuesday.

Jones is being held in the Harnett County Detention Facility without bond. He has his first appearance scheduled for Wednesday.