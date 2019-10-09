Spring Lake man facing federal child sex crime charges, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man was arrested Tuesday at his home on federal child sex crime warrants, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office responded to Aspen Avenue to assist Homeland Security investigators with the execution of a federal search warrant at a home there, authorities said.

Sheriff’s office investigators learned during the execution of the warrant that the man living at the home, Donald Gregory Hoggard, 39, was “in possession of multiple child exploitation files.”

A Harnett County arrest report shows that Hoggard is a substitute teacher with Cumberland County Schools.

CBS 17 has reached out to Cumberland County Schools for more information on Hoggard.

He is facing five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the report shows.

Hoggard is currently being held in the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility under a $150,000 secured bond.

