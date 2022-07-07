SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — As a belated birthday gift to himself, the NC Education Lottery says Kevon Greenidge of Spring Lake bought himself a $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket.

Greenidge scratched off the ticket and realized he had won the first $3 million prize in the new lottery game.

“I thought I was being pranked or something,” Greenidge said. “I really thought it was a trick.”

Greenidge bought his ticket at the Short Stop on Anderson Ponds Drive in Spring Lake, two days after his 40th birthday.

“When I saw it had so many numbers, I thought maybe it actually is real,” Greenidge said.

Greenidge had the option of collecting his prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million. He chose the lump-sum amount. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $1,278,189.

He said he plans to buy a house, a car, and give some money to charity.

Fabulous Fortune debuted this month with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. Five $3 million prizes and 17 $100,000 prizes are still available.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games raise more than $900 million a year for education.

In Harnett County, where Greenidge bought his ticket, a $10 million grant is building the new Northwest Harnett Elementary School.