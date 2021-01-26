Spring Lake man sought in deadly weekend shooting, officials say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Harnett County said a man wanted in a deadly weekend shooting near Spring Lake is still on the run.

The shooting, which also injured another person, was reported just before 1 a.m. Sunday near the 200 block of Connie Court, which is in a neighborhood north of Spring Lake off Ray Road, according to Harnett County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Aaron Meredith.

When deputies arrived, they discovered two men were shot, Meredith said.

James Lee Jones Jr.

A man, later identified as Albert Charles Parisi Jr., 31, was found dead on a front porch, officials said.

Another man who lives along Connie Court was wounded.

“The investigation revealed that the individual who fired the weapon that struck the two individuals was James Lee Jones Jr.,” a Tuesday news release said.

Jones, 38, has warrants out for him for murder, assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by felon and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with minor present, officials said.

Jones, who is from Spring Lake, is also known as “Goldie” or “Jimmy,” officials said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111.