Spring Lake man wanted for kidnapping, raping woman

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old man is wanted after Harnett County deputies say he kidnapped a woman from her yard and raped her.

Santez Montreal McDougald of Palamino Drive in Spring Lake is being called a “violent fugitive” following the Dec. 4 kidnapping and rape, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation began around 7:30 a.m. when the Harnett County 911 center received a call concerning an assault in the Ray Road area.

That investigation revealed McDougald kidnapped the victim from her yard and drove her around to multiple locations and sexually assaulted her, the sheriff’s office said.

The kidnapping and rape were not random, the sheriff’s office said.

He faces charges of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sexual offense, first-degree kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McDougald is asked to call 911.

More headlines from CBS17.com: