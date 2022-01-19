Spring Lake toddler shot himself with gun left in car’s glovebox, Harnett County deputies say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake toddler who was shot while inside his mother’s car on Monday evening shot himself, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the little boy was sitting in the front seat of his mother’s car when he was shot in the right upper leg while the car was parked on Crest Circle at approximately 7:47 p.m.

Authorities said the boy’s mother was sitting in the driver’s seat talking to her cousin, who was outside of the car, when the shooting happened.

According to investigators, the “incident has been determined to be an accidental discharge committed by the child.”

The 9mm handgun was being stored in the car’s glovebox by the boy’s father, the sheriff’s office said. The glovebox was not locked and the child was able to access the gun.

The sheriff’s office also said the boy was taken to Womack Army Medical Center in Fayetteville before being flown to Chapel Hill.

The toddler underwent surgery on Tuesday morning and is currently in stable condition at UNC Hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.