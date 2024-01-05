RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students will return to campus next week at Saint Augustine University with a new interim president.

CBS 17 Rod Carter got a chance to sit with down with Dr. Marcus Burgess who takes over during a difficult time for the university.

The university currently faces a lawsuit filed by the former football coach and an EEOC complaint from fired president Dr. Christine Johson McPhail.

They’re also facing an accreditation issue.

Dr. Burgess said despite this, he’s still excited for the opportunity to turn things around.

Saint Augustine’s University is still an accredited university while school leaders work to appeal the decision.