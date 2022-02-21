St. Augustine’s football player talks about Super Bowl trip he earned in Madden tournament

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Going to the Super Bowl is a dream for most people but for Saint Augustine’s football player Chris Pitts last week it became a reality.

As a finalist in the Madden HBCU Football Tournament, he not only got to go to the game but had a whole week of once-in-a-lifetime experiences in Los Angeles.

CBS 17 Sports Director Chris Clark caught up with him when he returned to Raleigh to tell us about the experience.

“In order to make it to the Super Bowl I had to compete in a Madden tournament against all the other HBCUs around the country,” Pitts said before he went to California. “The final 16 finalists were invited to LA for that experience and I was one of the lucky few.”

Running with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers last December, Pitts took down players from all over the United States in the Madden NFL 22 HBCU Tournament. It was a brutal one-day single elimination deal.

He played five consecutive games. Some took overtime and his real-life experience paid off.