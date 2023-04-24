SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died from a stabbing Sunday in Sharpsburg.

The fatal stabbing happened in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Circle, according to the Town of Sharpsburg.

Sharpsburg is between Edgecombe, Nash and Wilson counties and is about six miles south of Rocky Mount along U.S. 301 Business Highway.

Officials said the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation, and a person has been charged with first-degree murder.

Sharpsburg police would not release any more information citing an ongoing investigation.

