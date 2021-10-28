Staffing shortages, safety concerns lead Person County to make school calendar changes

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Staffing shortages and safety were cited as reasons behind changes made Thursday to Person County Schools’ calendar.

The changes were approved during a special board of education meeting on Thursday. Friday, Nov. 12 was a student day and will now be an optional teacher workday. The same was decided for Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The district also changed Friday, Feb. 4 from a student day to a required teacher workday.

Other districts in central North Carolina have recently added off days for students with mental wellness being the reason behind many.