Standout Lee County HS linebacker recovering after suffering stroke

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Lee County High Yellow Jackets returned to the gridiron Monday night without their starting linebacker.

Jaylin Sumpter remains at UNC Hospitals after suffering a stroke last week. 

“Looking forward to having my life back,” Jaylin Sumpter said.

Jaylin has to re-learn how to speak and walk.

“It was very difficult for me to talk and I couldn’t move my right side at all,” Jaylin said.

Jaylin said he was playing video games last Monday when he had problems moving his hand. He went to sleep, only to wake up hours later with muscle spasms. He was rushed to the hospital.

His mother, Stacey Sumpter, has been at his bedside.

“They haven’t really found a cause of why he had the stroke,” Stacey said.
Jaylin’s focus on returning to the gridiron. His Lee County Yellow Jackets taking on E.E. Smith’s Golden Bulls. 

“We pray for Jaylin every day, every night. He’s a sweet kid. I love him dearly,” Bridget Boulward, a parent said.

“They’re playing for him,” Jerry Chalmers, a parent said.

“If he keeps working at it that eventually, he’ll be back where he needs to be. I’m thankful for that,” Stacey said.

Jaylin hopes to be back at school by his birthday, September 25th.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

