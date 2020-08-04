State announces 5th COVID-19 cluster at central NC child care center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fifth child-care center in the CBS 17 viewing area has a cluster of COVID-19 cases, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

State officials said there are six cases at the KinderCare on Owen Drive in Fayetteville, with three children and three staff members among those affected.

DHHS defines a cluster as five or more lab-confirmed cases with the onset of illness or initial positive results over a two-week period and a “plausible epidemiologic linkage” between cases.

The case counts at the four previously disclosed clusters at child-care centers in the area remained the same from Friday’s update.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

A KinderCare in Durham County has five children with cases. There are six cases — four children and two staff members — at Magic Years Childcare Center in Moore County.

And the Sunshine House at Cliffdale Road in Cumberland County and ABC Adventures in Franklin County have six cases apiece. All six cases at ABC Adventures involve children while the Sunshine House has five staff members and one child affected.

There are a total of 15 child-care facilities across the state with clusters of cases, DHHS said. Those facilities have a total of 95 cases with one death, a staff member at Grace Filled Beginnings in Washington County.

The next update is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

More headlines from CBS17.com: