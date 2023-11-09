RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Days after she was indicted for her use of a state vehicle, North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood has announced she will resign from her position.

Wood said she would resign Dec. 15, before the end of her term which was scheduled to end next year.

“I made this decision because we have such a great team doing incredibly important work and I don’t want to be a distraction. It has been an honor and privilege to work with such a talented staff and to serve the citizens of this great state,” Wood said in a statement.

A Wake County grand jury indicted Wood on Tuesday for using a state-owned vehicle for private use, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said. This follows an eight-month investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

With Wood stepping down, state statute requires Governor Roy Cooper to appoint someone to fill the vacancy. This person would act as State Auditor until voters decide on an auditor in the 2024 election.

The grand jury indictment claims Wood used an assigned state-owned car for private purposes, including hair appointments and dental appointments out of town, traveling to shopping centers and spas where she wasn’t working in her official capacity.

