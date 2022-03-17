SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood’s report laid out what she called financial corruption at Spring Lake’s town hall.

“We did an investigation in 2016. We had three findings and two of them are still going on,” Wood said.

This audit accused a former unnamed accounting technician of using $430,112 of Town funds for personal use, including depositing money into her personal checking account and writing checks to cover nursing home fees.

The report also said $36,400 in cash was missing from the Revenue Department and the Recreation Department daily deposits.

Spring Lake also overpaid the former Economic Development Director by $9,900. Wood said the payroll employee entered $10,000 into the system instead of $100 for a cellphone stipend for the director.

Employees spent $102,877 on questionable purchases using the town’s credit card, the report said.

“Credit card charges, there were no receipts in some cases. There was no business purpose in a lot of cases,” Wood said.

“The integrity of the local government is shot now,” said John Sanchez, a Spring Lake resident.

The state took over the finances for the town last fall. Mayor Kia Anthony was elected and sworn into office after the investigation started. CBS 17 had scheduled a meeting with her, but was told at the time of the appointment that Anthony was in a meeting.

“What do you fear the worse things that could happen here in the Town of Spring Lake, if this keeps going? That they will go bankrupt. You can’t keep letting money go out the door for none town business purposes,” she said.

The audit results have been turned over the FBI and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to determine if criminal charges should be filed.