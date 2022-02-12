State’s largest consignment sale for children is underway at NC State Fairgrounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Kids Exchange — the largest kids consignment sale in the state — kicked off Friday at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.

More families are expected to stop by this year, while they are on the hunt for deals to save money.

“At least six years,” said Erin Martinez.

That’s how many times Martinez waited in the long lines outside of the Jim Graham building to do some shopping for her three kids.

“I looked behind me and there was a line of people. I got here in the nick of time,” she laughed. “The deals are great. I get my kid’s summer and winter clothes here. I rack up on the clothes and toys.”

There are two miles of clothing racks and nearly 600 tables filled with toys, shoes, and everything a parent could need.

Strollers and cribs sat in rows in the middle of the floor.

Martinez told CBS1 7 it’s worth the wait, just for the money she saves.

“Hundreds, if not more,” she explained. “Over the years, thousands [of dollars]. [Today] I’ll probably have a cart full of stuff.”

Staff told CBS 17 the 2022 sale is expected to be the biggest since the pandemic started.

“A lot of folks joked about babies and a lot of folks are doing baby de-cluttering it seems,” said marketing manager Jen Swindell.

She anticipates more than 10,000 shoppers will come through their doors this weekend.

“With the population growth in the area and with prices going up due to inflation we’ve seen a lot more people coming out and a lot more people needing to buy things,” said Swindell.

She said saving money has become a priority for more families.

“With COVID and the economy, in general, the way it is — my husband is the only one who works in my family right now, so this is really helping,” said Martinez. “It makes me feel happy that [other moms] are saving just like I am. They’re helping their family out by saving all of this money.”

The event is free and open to the public, but online registration is required.

Sunday at 9 a.m. kicks off the half-price sale day.

Anything left over after the sale ends at 5 p.m. will either be donated to the Durham Rescue Mission or picked up by the seller.