RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday was yet another day with hazy skies. But that haze, and poor air quality, may become more of a regular occurrence.

“There’s ample scientific evidence that suggests more frequent and lengthy wildfires,” explains Dr. Seun-Hyun Cho, an Exposure Scientist at RTI International, “And the reason would be many factors, including climate change and also Land Management practice done recently.”

Dr. Cho says more wildfires means more smoke in the air, which means more itchy eyes, and more respiratory issues.

“Frequent wildfire smoke exposure can have various health effects on people at various degrees, particularly people who already have respiratory and cardiovascular conditions,” she said.

She says it can also be challenging explaining to people how they can be impacted, so she is researching how to best serve lower-income and non-English speaking people, keeping them safe from bad air quality.

“Communities of different cultures will have a different way of communication than other communities, or other cultural communities,” she said. “So, we try to identify a customized approach that we can deliver the message in the best, effective way.”

And this advice is something we can all take to mind, especially if we have worse air-quality days more often.

“I think it is very important to improve our awareness of this type of event so people can be better prepared for future events, and also identify measures they can take to reduce their exposure. No matter who you are and where you are,” she said.

Dr. Cho also says when we have these poor air quality days, stay inside and run your A/C. If you don’t have A/C or can’t afford to run it frequently, find a free, public space for you to get some fresh air.

