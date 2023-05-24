CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A stolen BMW was involved in a Harnett County shooting on Wednesday and the sheriff’s office is looking for suspects.

The sheriff’s office said on Wednesday, a drive-by shooting took place when the suspects shot into a residence in the 1400 block of Line Road in Cameron. Investigators found 115 spent shell casings.

Witnesses told investigators that four men shot at the residence, then got into a gold BMW with NC license plate 0968KN that was reported stolen to the Greensboro Police Department.

The suspect vehicle identified in the shooting. (Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said the two possible suspects are Tyjon Snipes and Amari Matos that have ties to Sanford and Greensboro. The other two suspects have not been identified.

The sheriff’s office said the motive for the shooting appears to be gang related.

If you have any information about this case or the whereabouts of the two known suspects, you are urged to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-893-0300.