NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rural Hall man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a stolen car from Maryland.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Keith Stone and deputies received a call about the stolen vehicle that ran out of gas near a rest area along southbound Interstate 95.

Deputies and Sheriff Stone confronted the suspect at the rest area and he took off on foot, the sheriff’s office said. This led to a foot chase.

A K-9 was deployed and the suspect was found in the woodline near South Browntown Road. The K-9 was also able to find a gun that the suspect tossed while running, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies later learned that the gun was also stolen.

Demetrius Malachi Thomas, 19, was charged with:

  • possession of a stolen vehicle,
  • possession of a firearm by a felon, and
  • resist, delay and obstruct.

Thomas is on probation in Forsyth County for shooting into an occupied dwelling, and entering with intent to injure/terrorize occupant, the sheriff’s office said.

He was placed in the Nash County Jail on an extradition hold for Maryland.