HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they arrested a former landscaping employee in Henderson on Thursday for stealing a landscaping truck with over $20,000 worth of equipment.

On Thursday at approximately 10 p.m., police came in contact with Herman Ray Terry Jr., 35, of Mooresville in the area of Hillside Avenue.

Terry was in possession of a 2003 Isuzu vehicle, worth over $45,000 that contained $25,000 of commercial-grade landscaping equipment, according to police.

The vehicle belonged to Matrix Lawn and Landscaping, near Charlotte. Officers notified the company and contacted Mooresville Police Department. Police went to the business and found it burglarized.

Mooresville Police Department was then able to make contact with the owner of the business, and he verified the vehicle and equipment were stolen and that Terry was recently terminated as an employee, police said.

The truck was brought back to the Mooresville Police Department and kept until the company retrieved it.

Terry was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and stolen goods. He received a $26,000 secured bond.

Mooresville Police Department then obtained warrants for larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and injury to real property. Terry received an additional $80,000 bond.

Terry is being held at the Vance County Detention Center.

There is no information on a court date.