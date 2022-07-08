Amanda Casandra Wilson in a photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies say a woman who worked as a store clerk stole lottery tickets for a month and cashed in the winning tickets.

The investigation began on Monday when Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business in Halifax, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The business reported larceny by an employee.

Deputies said they discovered a clerk at the business stole several lottery tickets and then made money by cashing in the winning tickets.

Amanda Casandra Wilson, 26, of Roanoke Rapids, was arrested Wednesday, deputies said.

Wilson was charged with 10 counts of larceny by an employee and seven counts of obtaining property by false pretense, the news release said.

Wilson was held on a $10,000 bond. Her first court appearance is planned for July 20.