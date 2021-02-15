Store owner kills robbery suspect during shootout in Halifax County, police say

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County store owner shot and killed an armed robbery suspect during an attempted robbery over the weekend, police said.

The incident was reported in Littleton just before 8 p.m. at the Littleton Tobacco and Laundry at 106 Mosby Ave., according to Littleton police.

The incident began when two masked men — one carrying a weapon — entered the store.

Gunfire between one robbery suspect and the store owner began just after the men entered the store.

During the shootout, one suspect was shot and killed, according to police. The other suspect fled.

The store owner, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries.

Littleton police said they are seeking the robbery suspect who got away. The name of the suspect who died was also not released.

Police said that it’s not clear at this point if the store owner would face any charges, but the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.