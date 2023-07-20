DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) — Taking a moment to look around, Vicki Crone couldn’t help but feel heartache.

“It’s a mess, it’s a mess… but we’re very blessed that there were no injuries, no loss of life,” said Crone Thursday.

Crone, who inherited Puckett’s Mobile Village, a mobile home park in Dortches, said several of the homes were severely damaged Wednesday when an EF-3 tornado swept through. She said one couple’s home is now gone.

Crone said, “The hardest part is how long it will take to recover from this, not for me, but for our tenants and families who are living out here.”

Nash County Emergency Services initially estimated that the tornado damaged more than 80 homes in its path. Crews worked throughout Wednesday evening and again Thursday to repair power outages, clear blocked roads, and assess damage.

Mike Causey, the North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal, toured with town leaders in Dortches Thursday afternoon to take a look at the damage and speak with families who have been impacted. Causey said they are urging these residents to use caution as the clean-up and repair process continues.

“This community, since that tornado hit, it’s been inundated with storm chasers, people coming from all over the state and out of state going door to door. And a lot of these folks, I’m sad to say, are scam artists,” said Causey.

Before signing any documents or paying money, the North Carolina Department of Insurance encourages residents to reach out to their insurance agent first.

Causey said, “When a storm hits, these storm chasers come in and try to make a lot of money in a short time and leave, and the poor residents are the ones left holding the bag.”

Causey told CBS17 News that residents should contact the Department of Insurance if they suspect fraud. He said, “Again, the first thing that everyone needs to do is call their insurance agent, report the damage and be patient because these companies have a lot of calls into insurance adjusters, the insurance adjusters are spread very thin, and it may take time to get everything rebuilt and restored.”

To file an insurance complaint, Causey said residents can head to the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s website, or call the toll-free number at 855-408-1212.