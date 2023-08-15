RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downed trees and power lines caused multiple road closures and damage around the Triangle on Tuesday.
Durham roads that are closed because of downed trees and power lines are:
- Anderson Street at Morehead Avenue and Cranford Road
- 2500 block of North Duke Street
- North Roxboro Street and Chateau Road
- 1900 block of Camden Avenue
- 800 block of West Club Boulevard
- Gregson Street at Markham Avenue
- Norwood Avenue at Myers Street
- Morehead Avenue at Shoppers Street
- Hope Valley Road at University Drive
- Liberty Street at Driver Street
- 3700 block of Wake Forest Highway
- 1000 block of North Hyde Park
- 1500 Cole Mill Road
- West Corporation Street and Rigsbee Avenue
- Indian Trail and Hillandale Road
- Northgate Park
- Shannon Road and University Drive
- West Main and Buchanan Boulevard
- Anderson Street and Duke University Road
Police are asking for motorists to avoid these areas and find alternative routes.
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said multiple roads throughout the county are blocked.
Crews are working diligently to remove trees, debris, and power lines. The sheriff’s office cautions if you must travel at this time.
Motorists are advised to follow the directions of on-scene personnel.
The Northern Wake Fire Department responded to a downed tree and power lines on Creedmoor Road, or N.C. 50, north of Sandy Plains Road. Creedmoor Road is shut down completely from Sandy Plain to Old Weaver Trail. No injuries have been reported.
In Chapel Hill, downed lines and trees have led to the closure of the following roads:
- Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. between Homestead Road and Estes Drive, due to a downed tree and power lines
- Shady Lawn Road at Eastwood Drive, due to downed tree
- North Street at Boundary Street, due to downed tree
Signals at several intersections in Chapel Hill are without power. Drivers are asked to treat these intersections as four-way stops:
- Mt. Carmel Church Road and U.S. 501
- Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Longview Street
- Raleigh Road and Glenn Lennox Drive
Chapel Hill Transit said that their operators were reporting downed power lines, traffic signals out, and detours. Buses are delayed.
The Redwood Fire Department in Durham County is advising people to avoid the Redwood area due to a significant number of trees down along with many downed power lines. The community is about 10 miles northeast of Durham near Falls Lake.
The Durham County Sheriff’s Office reported that there were multiple trees and [power lines down throughout the county.
Durham Parks and Recreation said power outages have led to the cancellation of programs at the following recreation centers:
- Campus Hills
- Holton
- Lyon Park
- Walltown Park
- W.I. Patterson
- Edison Johnson
Edison Johnson Aquatic Center will have a delayed open time of 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
