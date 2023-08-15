RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downed trees and power lines caused multiple road closures and damage around the Triangle on Tuesday.

Durham roads that are closed because of downed trees and power lines are:

Anderson Street at Morehead Avenue and Cranford Road

2500 block of North Duke Street

North Roxboro Street and Chateau Road

1900 block of Camden Avenue

800 block of West Club Boulevard

Gregson Street at Markham Avenue

Norwood Avenue at Myers Street

Morehead Avenue at Shoppers Street

Hope Valley Road at University Drive

Liberty Street at Driver Street

3700 block of Wake Forest Highway

1000 block of North Hyde Park

1500 Cole Mill Road

West Corporation Street and Rigsbee Avenue

Indian Trail and Hillandale Road

Northgate Park

Shannon Road and University Drive

West Main and Buchanan Boulevard

Anderson Street and Duke University Road

Police are asking for motorists to avoid these areas and find alternative routes.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said multiple roads throughout the county are blocked.

Crews are working diligently to remove trees, debris, and power lines. The sheriff’s office cautions if you must travel at this time.

Motorists are advised to follow the directions of on-scene personnel.

The Northern Wake Fire Department responded to a downed tree and power lines on Creedmoor Road, or N.C. 50, north of Sandy Plains Road. Creedmoor Road is shut down completely from Sandy Plain to Old Weaver Trail. No injuries have been reported.

In Chapel Hill, downed lines and trees have led to the closure of the following roads:

Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. between Homestead Road and Estes Drive, due to a downed tree and power lines

Shady Lawn Road at Eastwood Drive, due to downed tree

North Street at Boundary Street, due to downed tree

Signals at several intersections in Chapel Hill are without power. Drivers are asked to treat these intersections as four-way stops:

Mt. Carmel Church Road and U.S. 501

Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Longview Street

Raleigh Road and Glenn Lennox Drive

Chapel Hill Transit said that their operators were reporting downed power lines, traffic signals out, and detours. Buses are delayed.

The Redwood Fire Department in Durham County is advising people to avoid the Redwood area due to a significant number of trees down along with many downed power lines. The community is about 10 miles northeast of Durham near Falls Lake.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office reported that there were multiple trees and [power lines down throughout the county.

Durham Parks and Recreation said power outages have led to the cancellation of programs at the following recreation centers:

Campus Hills

Holton

Lyon Park

Walltown Park

W.I. Patterson

Edison Johnson

Edison Johnson Aquatic Center will have a delayed open time of 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The following photo gallery and video are from storm damage in Durham:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.