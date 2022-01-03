Storms, expected freezing temps lead central NC schools to delay, close Tuesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple central North Carolina school districts cited wet roads and the freezing temperatures expected overnight as the reason for delaying or canceling classes on Tuesday.

The Triangle saw its first snowfall in almost a year on Monday. Although it didn’t accumulate, the wet roadways could freeze overnight. Temperatures aren’t expected to get out of the 30s on Tuesday with overnight temperatures being considerably lower.

Monday’s storms also brought rain that flooded streets and strong winds that took down trees in central North Carolina.

The following school districts will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Orange County will be closed with no remote learning.

Vance County Schools will have an asynchronous remote learning day fro all students.

The following school districts will be delayed on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools: 2-hour delay.

Chatham Count Schools: 2-hour delay.

Franklin County Schools: 2-hour delay.