Storms result in road closures, few evacuations in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Storms that swept through central North Carolina Thursday afternoon and evening led to some power outages, road closures, and even a handful of evacuations due to flash flooding.

A stretch of Millbrook Road in Raleigh was closed Thursday evening due to downed power lines as some storms moved through the area.

Police said Millbrook Road was closed between Town and Country Road and Bennettwood Court. Drivers were asked to find alternate routes.

Downed power lines caused a stretch of Millbrook Road in Raleigh to close on June 3, 2021.

As of 6:30 p.m., the road was still closed.

Elsewhere in central North Carolina, flash flooding forced the evacuation of a home in the Whitakers area of Edgecombe County. Officials said although water never made its way into the house along Porter Street, five or six people had to leave. A few other roads were closed in the area, too.

More than 600 Duke Energy customers in the Woodcroft Parkway area of Durham were without power. The outage was first reported just before 6 p.m., but did not list a cause. The utility estimated power would be restored by 10:30 p.m.