Strangers step up to help Smithfield family get Christmas

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The community continues to help a single mother and her six children in Johnston County. The Brinkley’s lost everything in a fire. They’ve been staying in a hotel room since.

“I was happy and shocked,” Lamonica Brinkley said.

Brinkley’s kids woke up Christmas morning to find all kinds of toys, smart phones, tablets, clothes and shoes wrapped up in the hotel’s meeting room.

“I couldn’t do anything but smile. I was speechless,” Brinkley said.

CBS 17 first introduced you to the Brinkley family Monday. A fire destroyed their Smithfield apartment building on Kay Drive, leaving three families with nothing. Brinkley is a bus driver with Johnston County Schools. She was at work at the time.

“It makes me sad. We were once, everybody had their own room. Now we’re all in one room, sharing a bed. Watching one tv. Its just heartbreaking,” Brinkley said on Monday.

She had just finished Christmas shopping. All of it burned up.

“I was thinking what if we don’t have Christmas,” Harmony Prather- Brinkley, Brinkley’s 9-year-old daughter said. “That day we had a whole bunch of outfits, shoes, clothes, all that. And it was fun,” she continued.

They don’t have enough space for it all to fit into the hotel room. The First Baptist Church, which helped collect it is now storing it for them.

“It’s meant a lot. It made me realize that even people you don’t know still have a soft spot in their heart to help you. You know it’s just been amazing. I can’t thank them enough. I don’t know them but I just want to thank them for all they’ve done for me and my family,” Brinkley said.

People have also called the Sleep Inn and Suites where the family is staying to pay for their room. They only had it through Friday. Thanks for the generosity of strangers the room is paid up through January 24.

Brinkley hopes to have a new home before that. Anyone with leads is asked to call Jennifer Narron-Hardy at 919-524-2601.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now