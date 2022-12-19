RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A report of a domestic assault sent Hoke County deputies to a Raeford home to investigate around 1:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Upon arrival to the 400 block of Cypress Drive, the sheriff’s office said deputies found a 21-year-old female who reported she had been strangled by the suspect.

After an investigation by the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, Rashid Rhodes, 21, was arrested and charged. Rhodes faces one count of assault by strangulation and one count of assault on an individual with a disability, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

No bond was given to Rhodes by the magistrate, pending his first appearance. Anyone with further information regarding this crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective McBryde at 910-875-5111.