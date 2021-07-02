Stray gunfire from shootout kills woman in Tarboro, police say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman early Friday.

Officials said they responded to the 2200 block of Sherwood Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday to a call of shots fired. Police made contact with a man who said his girlfriend inside the home had been shot.

Police and EMS tried to provide first aid to the 32-year-old woman but she died at the scene. Officials have not released the name of the woman.

An investigation determined that two groups of people were outside and exchanged gunfire in front of the victim’s apartment, police said.

One of the bullets struck the victim and eventually led to her death.

Police said the people who fired their guns left the scene shortly after the shooting.

There is an active investigation into the shooting, and law enforcement spent most of the morning gathering evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Brandon Richardson at (252) 641-4272 or Det. Cpl. Kenny Womack at (252) 641-4201.