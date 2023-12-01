RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — A long list of new laws went into effect on Friday. They cover a number of topics that include street takeovers and the privacy of minors suspected in serious crimes.

Street takeover crackdown

Street takeovers have gained popularity over the last couple of years. They typically result in a meetup of ATVs, dirt bikes or cars stopping traffic to perform stunts or hold races.

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association supported Senate Bill 91. The new law makes these gatherings illegal. Eddie Caldwell, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, said these so-called takeovers can have an especially detrimental effect on rural communities.

“When you pull deputies off of patrol throughout the county to come deal with one of these situations, that slows down response time for other calls for service,” Caldwell said.

Under the new law, drivers found participating in takeovers could face a $1,000 fine and a misdemeanor. A second violation within two years could result in a felony and a fine twice the value of the vehicle involved or $1,000- whichever is greater.

Anyone promoting these events could also face a Class A1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 150 days in jail.

“Anybody that’s participating in any way whatsoever is jeopardizing public safety. So, the legislature did a great job in making it very comprehensive,” said Caldwell.

The bill doesn’t let spectators off the hook either. Showing up to watch a takeover could result in a Class 3 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $200 fine.

Devin and Lyric’s Law

In September 2022, Devin Clark and Lyric Woods were found shot to death in a wooded area off Buckhorn Road in western Orange County.

It took law enforcement 18 days to bring the suspected shooter, 17-year-old Isaiah Ross, into custody. Even though he was wanted for their murders, neither his name or photo could be publicly shared. He was eventually tracked down out of state.

“If you’re a family member, you just lost your child to a heinous murder, you’re trying to grapple with that. You don’t know if the murderer is around. You don’t know why they did it. You don’t know if they’re coming back to your house,” said Caldwell.

The state sheriff’s association supported House Bill 186, also known as Devin and Lyric’s Law. Caldwell says it aims to protect citizens from a potentially dangerous person. It can also help track underage suspects down by allowing police to share their name and photo with the public.

“When you’re looking for somebody that just murdered two teenagers, privacy is of the least of concerns. Public safety is paramount,” Caldwell said.

Under the new law, a minor’s name or photo can be shared if they’re accused of a crime that could go to superior court like murder, the suspect is a danger to themselves or others, and a judge finds good cause to share the information.

“Hopefully, this law will never be needed to be used because no juveniles will commit any heinous crimes. History shows us that’s probably not likely to be the case,” Caldwell said.

Clark’s and Wood’s murders were not the only cases to spark this change. The same month they were killed, another teenager in Robeson County accused of attempted murder was on the run. He was found about a week after that shooting.