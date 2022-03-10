RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After starting the week with temperatures in the 80s, it will end Saturday with a strong cold front that will bring the threat of severe weather to central North Carolina.

Saturday morning is already a CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day.

There will be a few scattered, non-severe showers Friday night, but as the cold front approaches early Saturday it will push heavy rain and thunderstorms into central NC with the threat of severe weather.

All of central North Carolina is already under some type of severe weather risk.

A Marginal and Slight Risk of severe weather covers central NC, which is a 1 and 2 on the 1-5 threat scale. Damaging wind and an isolated tornado are possible Saturday morning.

The storms will move through quickly and the second half of Saturday will be windy, mostly dry with some sunshine as temperatures drop drastically. Wind gusts in the afternoon Saturday could be as high as 40 mph.

There is also a small chance of light rain or even snow flurries north of the Triangle Saturday afternoon as some leftover moisture quickly moves through on the back side of the system.

Lows Sunday morning will drop all the way into the mid to lower 20s, give the entire area freezing temperatures.

Sunday will stay dry and chilly before a big warm up next week that will have us in the 70s by mid week.