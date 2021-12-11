Severe thunderstorm warning for Lee, Chatham, Moore counties; Strong storms possible in central NC over next 4 to 6 hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Strong storms are possible in central North Carolina Saturday night, weather officials said.

The storms will cross the Triangle through the next four to six hours, the National Weather Service said around 5:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Lee, Moore and Chatham counties until 7 p.m.

“Gusts to around 50 mph are likely and will arrive ahead of the rain,” the weather service said.

Already the airport at Greensboro reported a gust near 50 mph, officials said

While severe storms are not expected in central North Carolina, there is a marginal risk (1 on the 1-5 scale) for portions of the western Triangle area.

A special weather statement was issued around 5:20 p.m. for Person County.

Forecasters warned that winds could knock down tree limbs.

On radar, the line of storms appears to first be headed for northern areas of North Carolina with southern parts hit later as the system moves through.