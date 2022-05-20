WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews have been out Friday repairing more than a dozen utility poles that were torn down during storm storms overnight.

The line of storms moved across central North Carolina in the early morning hours of Friday – leaving 14,000 without power in the Wilson area.

The number of outages had dwindled to 50 by noon but not before the Wilson County School District canceled classes on Friday.

Along Forest Hills Road in Wilson, crews were lifting at least 19 utility poles that were pushed down by strong winds.

In Lumcama, the storms peeled the roof off the home of Zachary Wilder on Bass Road.

“It was horrible. Big hail coming down. I don’t know what it was honestly, if it was a tornado or just straight-line winds,” said Wilder.

A spokesperson for Wilson said crews from other municipalities came in early Friday to help.