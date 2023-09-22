ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A student was found with a gun at a Nash County elementary school Friday, according to a release from Nash County Public Schools.

The incident happened at Winstead Avenue Elementary School, according to the district.

“Prompt reporting by another student led to the swift removal of the student with the weapon, with our administration working alongside law enforcement,” the release stated.

The school system said there is no current safety threat to students and staff. It said the Rocky Mount Police Department was quick to act to address the incident.

“We urge all students to ‘See something, Say something’ and report concerns to a teacher or trusted adult,” the district said in the release. “We are committed to keeping our community informed as the investigation continues.”