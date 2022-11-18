SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies say they’re investigating after a student was found with a stolen gun at Central Carolina Academy Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the school was notified about a firearm on campus.

Deputies said they investigated the complaint and found a gun in a student’s book bag.

They said they took the gun and arrested the student, who is a juvenile.

The student’s age and grade level have not been released.

After further investigation, deputies found that the gun was reported stolen from Harnett County.

Juvenile petitions were filed for possession of a weapon on school campus/property, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon and communicating threats.

Deputies continue to investigate.